Lockheed Martin raises 2019 profit, shares rise

REUTERS: Pentagon's No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in quarterly profit and raised its 2019 profit forecast, sending shares up 4.5 percent before the bell.

The company now expects full-year profit to range between US$20.05 and US$20.35 per share, compared with its previous forecast of US$19.15 to US$19.45.

Net earnings rose to US$1.70 billion, or US$5.99 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$1.16 billion, or US$4.02 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 23 percent to US$14.34 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)