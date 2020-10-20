Lockheed Martin raises full-year outlook after profit beat

U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin reported a 5.6per cent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by higher sales in its aeronautics unit which makes the F-35 fighter jet, and raised its full-year earnings forecast.

The U.S. defense sector has fared better compared with other industries amid a slump in demand due to the coronavirus crisis, as the government has continued to purchase weapons while also providing support to defense contractors to pay the salaries of highly skilled workers.

Lockheed said deliveries of F-35 jets rose to 31 aircraft in the quarter ended Sept. 27, from 28 a year earlier.

The company said it now expects 2020 earnings per share of about US$24.45, compared with its previous forecast of between US$23.75 and US$24.05 per share.

Lockheed also raised it full-year net sales outlook to US$65.25 billion, from US$63.5 billion to US$65 billion previously.

Net earnings from continuing operations rose to US$1.75 billion, or US$6.25 per share, in the quarter, from US$1.61 billion, or US$5.66 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected Lockheed to earn US$6.09 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)