Lockheed Martin revenue beats, profit to rise in 2018

Lockheed Martin Corp reported a net loss in the fourth quarter on Monday as the U.S. defense contractor took a US$1.9 billion charge mainly due to the change in U.S. tax law, but beat expectations for sales and adjusted profit.

REUTERS: Lockheed Martin Corp reported fourth-quarter revenue on Monday that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by higher sales from the F-35 fighter jet program, while also forecasting a rise in earnings in 2018.

Shares of the U.S. defense contractor rose 2.4 percent to US$353.15 in premarket trading.

The U.S. defense contractor took a US$1.9 billion charge in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, mainly due to the change in U.S. tax law.

Excluding a deferred non-cash gain of US$122 million or 43 cents per share, and the tax charges, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S calculations showed Lockheed earned US$3.87 per share versus analysts estimate of US$4.07 per share.

Lockheed gave an adjusted figure for earnings from continuing operations of US$4.30 per share.

Net sales rose to US$15.14 billion from US$13.75 billion a year earlier, beating Wall Street estimates of US$14.72 billion.

Adjusted for new accounting standards from Jan. 1, Lockheed said it expects 2018 net sales in the range of US$50.00 billion-US$51.50 billion and earnings per share of US$15.20-US$15.50.

Lockheed, like its peers in the United States, is expected to gain from an increase in defense spending under President Donald Trump's administration.

The U.S. Defense Department expects to spend some US$391 billion over 15 years to develop and buy 2,456 of the supersonic warplanes.

Lockheed said sales in its aeronautics business, its biggest, grew 11.8 percent to US$6.05 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Patrick Graham)