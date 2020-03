Lockheed Martin Corp said on Monday Marillyn Hewson will step down as chief executive officer, effective June 15.

The No.1 U.S. defense contractor said board member James Taiclet will replace Hewson.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)