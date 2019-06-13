Lockheed Martin says cost cut plan for F-35 jets ahead of schedule

Lockheed Martin said on Thursday it was on track to cut the cost of its F-35 fighter jet A variant to US$80 million per jet a year ahead of its original target of 2020.

The logo of Lockheed Martin is seen at Euronaval, the world naval defence exhibition in Le Bourget near Paris, France, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

"We have beaten the goal by a full year," Lockheed Martin campaign manager Mark Pranke told a news conference in Helsinki, where the company is seeking a deal worth an estimated 7-10 billion euros (US$7.9-11.3 billion) to replace Finland's ageing 64 Hornet fighter jets.

