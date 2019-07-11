Lockheed Martin says will keep Pennsylvania plant open

Lockheed Martin Corp has decided to keep the Sikorsky helicopter plant in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, open after U.S. President Donald Trump pressed its chief executive to continue operations, the company said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"At the request of President Trump, I took another look at our decision to close the Coatesville, PA, facility and have decided to keep it open while we pursue additional work," Lockheed Martin quoted CEO Marillyn Hewson as saying.

Trump applauded the decision in a tweet, saying, "We are very proud of Pennsylvania and the people who work there. Thank you to Lockheed Martin, one of the USA's truly great companies!"

The F-35 fighter manufacturer had announced plans to close the plant, which does "completion work" for Sikorsky's S-92 and S-76D helicopters, citing a multi-year slump in the rotorcraft industry. The plant employs about 465 employees.

"We look forward to working with the government and PA Congressional delegation to find more work for this facility," the company said.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

