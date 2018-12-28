Lockheed Martin wins US$712 million US defense contract: Pentagon

Business

Lockheed Martin wins US$712 million US defense contract: Pentagon

Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded a US$712 million U.S. defense contract for the development of advanced hardware in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Trade visitors are seen walking over a road crossing covered with Lockheed Martin branding at Farnb
Trade visitors are seen walking over a road crossing covered with Lockheed Martin branding at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Source: Reuters

