Lockheed Martin wins US$712 million US defense contract: Pentagon
WASHINGTON: Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded a US$712 million U.S. defense contract for the development of advanced hardware in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)