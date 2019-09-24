Lockheed wins NASA contract worth up to US$4.6 billion

Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded a NASA contract worth up to US$4.6 billion to build Orion astronaut capsules, NASA said on Monday.

WASHINGTON: Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded a NASA contract worth up to US$4.6 billion to build Orion astronaut capsules, NASA said on Monday.

The work will support the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's program to build a sustainable presence on the moon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Tim Ahmann)