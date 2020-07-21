Logitech first-quarter operating profit jumps more than 75per cent

Logitech International reported a more than 75per cent increase in non-GAAP operating income in its first quarter as rise in homeworking boosted demand for its webcams, video conferencing products and headsets during the coronavirus lockdowns.

REUTERS: Logitech International reported a more than 75per cent increase in non-GAAP operating income in its first quarter as rise in homeworking boosted demand for its webcams, video conferencing products and headsets during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Logitech said its non-GAAP operating income rose to US$117.3 million in the quarter ended June 30, up from US$67 million a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)