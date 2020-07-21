Logitech first-quarter operating profit jumps more than 75per cent

Business

Logitech first-quarter operating profit jumps more than 75per cent

Logitech International reported a more than 75per cent increase in non-GAAP operating income in its first quarter as rise in homeworking boosted demand for its webcams, video conferencing products and headsets during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Logitech computer keyboards are on sale at an electronics store in Westminister
FILE PHOTO: Logitech computer keyboards are on sale at an electronics store in Westminister, Colorado January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File photo

Logitech said its non-GAAP operating income rose to US$117.3 million in the quarter ended June 30, up from US$67 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Source: Reuters

