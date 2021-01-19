Logitech reports 192% jump in quarterly operating income

NEW YORK: Logitech International increased its non-GAAP operating income by 192 per cent in the third quarter, the computer peripherals maker said on Tuesday (Jan 19), as the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for its home-working products and gaming accessories.

Excluding items, the Swiss-U.S. company's net profit rose to US$2.45 per share in the three months to the end of December, up from US$0.84 per share a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sales at the company, which makes mobile speakers, keyboards, mice and video conferencing devices, increased 85 per cent to US$1.67 billion.

