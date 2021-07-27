Logitech sales rise 66per cent on higher demand amid work-from-home activity

Computer peripherals maker Logitech said on Tuesday it was seeing no let-up in demand from stay-at-home workers, after reporting higher operating income and sales at the start of its 2022 business year.

REUTERS: Computer peripherals maker Logitech said on Tuesday it was seeing no let-up in demand from stay-at-home workers, after reporting higher operating income and sales at the start of its 2022 business year.

Sales rose 66per cent to US$1.31 billion during the three months to the end of June, up from US$792 million a year earlier. Non GAAP operating income doubled to US$235 million in the first quarter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trends like working from home and the rise of online gaming continued to fuel Logitech's performance as it lapped tough comparisons with last year's pandemic-boosted sales.

The Swiss-American company, which makes computer keyboards, mice and webcams, has been boosted in recent months as more people worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unprecedented surge in demand made Logitech raise its guidance five times while its stock price gained 87per cent in 2020.

From September, Logitech will replace Swatch Group in the Swiss blue-chip SMI index, bourse operator SIX said earlier this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Logitech kept its guidance for the year to the end of March 2022, saying it still expects non GAAP operating income of US$800 million to US$850 million. It still expects sales growth in constant currency to be roughly in line with the previous financial year - up to 5per cent higher or lower.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru and John Revill in Zurich; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)