London mayor says firms must play by the rules as Uber faces license renewal

LONDON: London's Mayor Sadiq Khan said everyone must play by the rules when asked on Thursday about taxi app Uber's London license, which is due to expire in less than a month's time.

"It would be inappropriate for me during a time we're considering the application from any operator to comment on it and give a running commentary," Khan told LBC radio.

"You will know my track record which is standing up to the big boys, and they are boys, and make sure everyone plays by the rules whether you're a big business or whether you're a small business and I don't care how many lawyers you employ or how big your PR budget."

Regulator Transport for London decides on licenses and is chaired by Khan.

