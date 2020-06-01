London Stock Exchange finds broad backing for shorter trading day

Business

London Stock Exchange finds broad backing for shorter trading day

There is broad backing in markets for cutting trading hours in a coordinated way across European exchanges, the London Stock Exchange said on Monday.

A trading screen is seen following the opening of the markets by British Chancellor of the Excheque
A trading screen is seen following the opening of the markets by British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua at the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

The LSE published freedback from its public consultation on making trading hours more family-friendly to help diversify trading desks and improve mental wellbeing.

"There was also widespread consensus from respondents that any change to trading hours would ideally require a broadly aligned approach across European exchanges and other trading venues," the LSE said in a statement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones)

Source: Reuters

