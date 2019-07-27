London Stock Exchange in talks to combine with Refinitiv: FT

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The London Stock Exchange Group Plc is in talks to combine with financial data analytics and trading platform Refinitiv, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the matter.

REUTERS: The London Stock Exchange Group Plc is in talks to combine with financial data analytics and trading platform Refinitiv, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the matter.

LSE did not comment on the FT report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blackstone Group Inc , which acquired a majority stake in Refinitiv last year from Thomson Reuters Corp , did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters News, retains a minority stake in Refinitiv.

Refinitiv did not have an immediate comment, while Thomson Reuters declined to comment.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Advertisement