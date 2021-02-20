Billionaire investor Patrick Soon-Shiong denies report of LA Times sale

EL SEGUNDO, California: Billionaire investor Patrick Soon-Shiong on Friday (Feb 19) denied a report that said he was considering a sale of the Los Angeles Times newspaper.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the investor, who bought the newspaper in 2018, was looking to sell the publication.

"WSJ article inaccurate. We are committed to the @LATimes," Soon-Shiong said in a tweet.

Soon-Shiong bought the publication for US$500 million cash, along with the San Diego Union-Tribune and some other newspapers from Chicago-based publisher Tronc, now known as Tribune Publishing.

Earlier this week, Alden Global Capital said it will buy Tribune Publishing, the owner of the Chicago Tribune, in a US$630 million deal.

Soon-Shiong, a South African-born high-profile biotech executive and physician, is also part owner of the Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball team and runs several medical companies.



