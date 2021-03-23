Low-cost carrier Frontier aims for US$4.52 billion valuation in US IPO

Frontier Group is aiming for a valuation of US$4.52 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), according to a regulatory filing by the low-cost carrier on Tuesday, as the industry prepares for a rebound from pandemic-driven travel lows.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

