Low-cost carrier Frontier aims for US$4.52 billion valuation in US IPO

Frontier Group is aiming for a valuation of US$4.52 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), according to a regulatory filing by the low-cost carrier on Tuesday, as the industry prepares for a rebound from pandemic-driven travel lows.

FILE PHOTO: A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo plane departs from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

