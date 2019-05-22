Lowe's cuts full-year profit view as higher costs hurt first quarter

Home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc cut its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, as higher costs dented margins in the first quarter.

REUTERS: Home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc cut its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday and reported disappointing first-quarter earnings, hurt by higher costs that dented margins, sending its shares down 8per cent.

Chief Executive Officer Marvin Ellison blamed a combination of higher costs, moves to stock more products on shelves and mistakes in pricing strategy for the "unanticipated" impact on profit.

Lowe's said net income rose to US$1.05 billion, or US$1.31 per share in the first quarter ended May 3, from US$988 million, or US$1.19 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain one-time items, the company earned US$1.22 per share, missing the analysts' average estimate of US$1.33 per share.

Lowe's now expects 2019 earnings of US$5.54 to US$5.74 per share, down from a prior forecast of US$6 to US$6.10 per share.

On an adjusted basis the company said it expects earnings of US$5.45 to US$5.65 per share, below analysts' expectations of US$6.05.

The company's same-store sale rose 3.5per cent, above expectations of a 3.15per cent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)