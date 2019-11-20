Lowe's misses quarterly same-store sales estimates

Lowe's Cos Inc missed quarterly same-store sales estimates on Wednesday, as the home improvement chain faced intense competition from Home Depot Inc .

REUTERS: Lowe's Cos Inc missed quarterly same-store sales estimates on Wednesday, as the home improvement chain faced intense competition from Home Depot Inc .

The company's same-store sales rose 2.2per cent in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, below expectations of a 3.1per cent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, the company raised its 2019 adjusted earnings forecast to US$5.63 to US$5.70 per share, from prior expectations ofUS$5.45 to US$5.65 per share.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)