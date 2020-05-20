Lowe's reports over 11% rise in quarterly same-store sales

Lowe's reports over 11% rise in quarterly same-store sales

FILE PHOTO: A Lowe&apos;s retail store is shown in Carlsbad, California
FILE PHOTO: A Lowe's retail store is shown in Carlsbad, California, U.S., May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
REUTERS: Home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos Inc reported an 11.2 per cent rise in quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdowns led people to spend more on tools and paint for home remodelling and repairs.

The company's net earnings rose to US$1.34 billion, or US$1.76 per share, in the first quarter ended May 1, from US$1.05 billion, or US$1.31 per share, a year earlier.

Total net sales rose to US$19.68 billion from US$17.74 billion.

The company also scrapped its full-year outlook.

