Lowe's reports over 11% rise in quarterly same-store sales

REUTERS: Home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos Inc reported an 11.2 per cent rise in quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdowns led people to spend more on tools and paint for home remodelling and repairs.

The company's net earnings rose to US$1.34 billion, or US$1.76 per share, in the first quarter ended May 1, from US$1.05 billion, or US$1.31 per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Total net sales rose to US$19.68 billion from US$17.74 billion.

The company also scrapped its full-year outlook.

