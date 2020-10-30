Lowe's to hire 20,000 workers across US stores before holiday season

Lowe's Companies said on Friday it would hire 20,000 associates across its U.S. stores and regional distributors, anticipating higher customer demand during the holiday season.

The home-improvement retailer is filling permanent full-time and part-time roles at its stores in addition to bringing on seasonal help for the holidays. It is also hiring 2,500 team members at regional distribution centers in the United States.

Walmart Inc , United Parcel Service , Dollar Tree and other retailers have also announced plans to hire seasonal workers to cut delivery times during the holidays.

Lowe's also announced US$100 million in discretionary bonuses, with full-time hourly associates set to receive US$300 while part-time and seasonal associates will get US$150.

