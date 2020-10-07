Lowe's to spend another US$100 million in bonuses for hourly staff

Lowe's Cos Inc said on Wednesday it would give its hourly staff an additional US$100 million in discretionary bonuses, as the home improvement retailer prepares for the busy holiday season.

The company said hourly staff in its U.S. stores, distribution centers and store support centers will receive the bonus on Oct. 16. Full-time staff will receive US$300, while part-time and seasonal employees will be paid US$150.

The move brings the company's total bonuses during the pandemic to more than US$775 million, it said.

Several retailers, including online retail giant Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc , have spent millions in bonuses to compensate staff for catering to a surge in online demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

