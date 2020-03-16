LSE gets US nod for Refinitiv deal

The London Stock Exchange Group said on Monday it had gained approval from the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment for its US$27 billion takeover of analytics firm Refinitiv, judging there were no national security concerns with the deal.

REUTERS: The London Stock Exchange Group said on Monday it had gained approval from the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment for its US$27 billion takeover of analytics firm Refinitiv, judging there were no national security concerns with the deal.

LSE said it remained committed to closing the deal during the second half of 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Refinitiv is 45per cent-owned by Thomson Reuters , which owns Reuters News.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)