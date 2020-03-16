LSE gets US nod for Refinitiv deal

The London Stock Exchange Group said on Monday it had gained approval from the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment for its US$27 billion takeover of analytics firm Refinitiv, judging there were no national security concerns with the deal.

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LSE said it remained committed to closing the deal during the second half of 2020.

Refinitiv is 45per cent-owned by Thomson Reuters , which owns Reuters News.

