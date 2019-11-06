LSE investors to vote on Refinitiv deal on November 26

Business

LSE investors to vote on Refinitiv deal on November 26

London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Wednesday its shareholders would vote on Nov. 26 on whether to approve its US$27 billion deal to buy data provider Refinitiv.

FILE PHOTO: The Refinitiv logo is seen on a screen in offices in Canary Wharf in London
FILE PHOTO: The Refinitiv logo is seen on a screen in offices in Canary Wharf in London, Britain August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Wednesday its shareholders would vote on Nov. 26 on whether to approve its US$27 billion deal to buy data provider Refinitiv.

The LSE agreed to buy the financial information provider in August, in a deal aimed at offering trading across regions and currencies.

The deal was announced 10 months after a Blackstone-led consortium completed a leveraged buyout of Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters , the parent organization of Reuters News.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair and Keith Weir)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark