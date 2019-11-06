LSE investors to vote on Refinitiv deal on November 26

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Wednesday its shareholders would vote on Nov. 26 on whether to approve its US$27 billion deal to buy data provider Refinitiv.

REUTERS: London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Wednesday its shareholders would vote on Nov. 26 on whether to approve its US$27 billion deal to buy data provider Refinitiv.

The LSE agreed to buy the financial information provider in August, in a deal aimed at offering trading across regions and currencies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The deal was announced 10 months after a Blackstone-led consortium completed a leveraged buyout of Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters , the parent organization of Reuters News.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair and Keith Weir)