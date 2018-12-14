LSE names Experian's Donald Robert as next chairman
London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Friday Chairman Donald Brydon would be replaced by Donald Robert, chairman of the world's biggest credit data firm Experian Plc .
Robert has been appointed as a non-executive director and will take over from Brydon after the company's annual general meeting in May, LSE said.
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)