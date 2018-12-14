LSE names Experian's Donald Robert as next chairman

Business

LSE names Experian's Donald Robert as next chairman

London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Friday Chairman Donald Brydon would be replaced by Donald Robert, chairman of the world's biggest credit data firm Experian Plc .

FILE PHOTO: London Stock Exchange interiors are seen during Israel&apos;s PM Netanyahu&apos;s visit
FILE PHOTO: London Stock Exchange interiors are seen in London, Britain, November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/File Photo

Robert has been appointed as a non-executive director and will take over from Brydon after the company's annual general meeting in May, LSE said.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters

