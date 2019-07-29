LSE shares jump after proposed US$27 billion Refinitiv deal

Shares in London Stock Exchange Group Plc rose more than 10per cent on Monday after the British company said late Friday it was in discussions to buy Refinitiv Holdings Ltd in deal worth US$27 billion including debt.

The deal would come less than a year after buyout firm Blackstone Group Inc bought a majority stake in Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters Corp , valuing the company at the time at US$20 billion including debt.

The deal would transform LSE into a global player in financial data and expand its footprint in foreign exchange and fixed income.

Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters, holds a 45per cent stake in Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)