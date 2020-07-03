Luckin Coffee fails to get board approval to oust chairman

Business

Luckin Coffee fails to get board approval to oust chairman

Luckin Coffee Inc said on Thursday a proposal to remove Charles Zhengyao Lu as chairman of the embattled coffee chain's board did not get the number of necessary votes from directors to pass.

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the logo for Luckin Coffee during the company&apos;s IPO at the Nasda
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the logo for Luckin Coffee during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York, U.S., May 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bookmark

REUTERS: Luckin Coffee Inc said on Thursday a proposal to remove Charles Zhengyao Lu as chairman of the embattled coffee chain's board did not get the number of necessary votes from directors to pass.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark