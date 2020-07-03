Luckin Coffee fails to get board approval to oust chairman

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Luckin Coffee Inc said on Thursday a proposal to remove Charles Zhengyao Lu as chairman of the embattled coffee chain's board did not get the number of necessary votes from directors to pass.

REUTERS: Luckin Coffee Inc said on Thursday a proposal to remove Charles Zhengyao Lu as chairman of the embattled coffee chain's board did not get the number of necessary votes from directors to pass.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Advertisement