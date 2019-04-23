Luckin Coffee files for US IPO

China's Luckin Coffee Inc on Monday filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

REUTERS: China's Luckin Coffee Inc on Monday filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The coffee chain, which intends to list under the symbol "LK" on the Nasdaq, set a placeholder amount of US$100 million to indicate the size of the IPO, a filing with the regulator showed. (https://bit.ly/2UtnC0g)

The size of the IPO stated in preliminary filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final IPO size could be different.

