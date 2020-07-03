Luckin Coffee's Lu holds on to chairman role

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Luckin Coffee Inc said on Thursday a proposal to remove Charles Zhengyao Lu as chairman of the embattled coffee chain's board did not get the number of necessary votes from directors to pass.

The move to oust Lu was proposed by a majority of the Luckin's directors, but the company said it failed to get the necessary two-third voting majority from its board.

The results of the vote come a day after Luckin released findings from an investigation, which said its former chief executive and chief operating officers were involved in fabricating annual sales of about US$300 million.

The special committee running the investigation also recommended Lu's removal based on evidence from its investigation and the chairman's degree of cooperation.

Lu, who is the controlling shareholder of Luckin, is also the founder of auto-rental firm CAR Inc and Chinese ride-hailing firm Ucar Inc.

During the investigation, Luckin sacked its CEO and COO, both executives who had previously held top positions at Lu's other firms.

