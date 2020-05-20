Luckin Coffee shares crash on delisting risk

Shares in Luckin Coffee Inc slumped almost 40per cent to a record low in premarket trade on Wednesday, as they resumed trading after more than a month's halt and a day after the Chinese coffee chain said it received a delisting notice from Nasdaq .

REUTERS: Shares in Luckin Coffee Inc slumped almost 40per cent to a record low in premarket trade on Wednesday, as they resumed trading after more than a month's halt and a day after the Chinese coffee chain said it received a delisting notice from Nasdaq .

Luckin Coffee said on Tuesday that Nasdaq had notified the company of plans to delist it from the U.S. stock exchange, a month after the company disclosed that some employees had fabricated sales accounts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The coffee chain's stock, which has lost more than 90per cent of its value this year, fell to a low of US$2.69 in premarket trade on Wednesday, a far cry from its peak of US$51.38 in January.

Nasdaq's notice comes as the exchange renews its focus on auditing standards. This week it tightened listings rules, hoping to curb initial public offerings of Chinese companies closely held by insiders and opaque about accounting, Reuters reported.

In its delisting notice, the bourse cited public interest concerns raised by the fabricated transactions and Luckin's failure to disclose material information.

"The type of scandal in our opinion is too severe to allow the company to be listed on the U.S. stock market," Zephirin Group analyst Lenny Zephirin told Reuters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luckin, a rival to Starbucks in China, plans to challenge the move before a Nasdaq hearing panel, and will remain listed until the outcome, which is most likely within two months.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and additional reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Vinay Dwivedi)