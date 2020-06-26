Luckin shares to be suspended on Monday

Luckin Coffee Inc said on Friday Nasdaq Inc notified the Chinese coffee chain that its shares would be suspended at the open on Monday.

REUTERS: Luckin Coffee Inc said on Friday Nasdaq Inc notified the Chinese coffee chain that its shares would be suspended at the open on Monday.

Luckin's shares, which have lost more than 85per cent of their value since the company announced an internal investigation of some employees fabricating sales, tumbled 25per cent in trading before the bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Chinese company received a second de-listing notice from Nasdaq earlier this week after it failed to file its annual report.

(This story corrects to say "suspended", not "delisted", in headline, paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)