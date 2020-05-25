Lufthansa, German government agree on rescue package: dpa

The German government and the management of flagship carrier Lufthansa , which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, have reached an agreement on state aid worth billions of euros, German news agency dpa reported on Monday.

BERLIN: The German government and the management of flagship carrier Lufthansa , which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, have reached an agreement on state aid worth billions of euros, German news agency dpa reported on Monday.

The agreement is still pending approval by the German coronavirus rescue fund's steering committee as well as Lufthansa's boards and the EU commission.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)