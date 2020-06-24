Lufthansa draws up 'Plan B' to prevent insolvency

FILE PHOTO: Frankfurt&apos;s airport during COVID-19
FILE PHOTO: A Lufthansa jet is seen behind a barbed-wire fence at the airport as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo
FRANKFURT: Lufthansa has drawn up a plan to prevent an insolvency should a virtual extraordinary shareholders' meeting on Thursday (Jun 24) fail to approve a US$10 billion government bailout, a company source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The German government could still get a 20 per cent stake, as originally planned, in two steps without the approval of a shareholders' meeting or billionaire investor Heinz Hermann Thiele, the source said.

Germany could initially get a roughly 10 per cent stake from a capital increase without subscription rights at 2.56 euros per share, the source added. The remaining stake would come from a regular capital increase in which all Lufthansa shareholders could participate.

The person, who is familiar with the plans, cautioned they were not yet coordinated with the government.

Source: Reuters

