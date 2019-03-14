Lufthansa eyes stable margins, mid single-digit revenue growth in 2019

Business

Lufthansa eyes stable margins, mid single-digit revenue growth in 2019

Lufthansa forecast stable margins and revenue growth in the mid-single digits this year as it eyes cautious expansion in the busy summer months, minds costs and targets break even at its budget airline Eurowings.

An advertising board of German air carrier Lufthansa is seen at the airport in Frankfurt
An advertising board of German air carrier Lufthansa is seen at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany's biggest airline on Thursday also reported a 11 percent decline in fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 378 million euros (US$428 million), slightly below the mean forecast in a poll of analysts.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine)

Source: Reuters

