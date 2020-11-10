Lufthansa launches offering for €525 million in convertible bonds

BERLIN: Germany's Lufthansa on Tuesday (Nov 10) launched an offering for about €525 million (US$620.97 million) of senior unsecured convertible bonds due in 2025.

The airline, which is reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel, said it would use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Lufthansa said the bonds will be convertible into new and or existing shares and will be offered through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors.

It said the bonds will be offered with a coupon between 2.25 per cent and 2.75 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michelle Adair)

