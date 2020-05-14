Lufthansa plans 1,800 round trips a week by the end of June

Business

Lufthansa plans 1,800 round trips a week by the end of June

German flagship carrier Lufthansa on Thursday said it would be offering 1,800 round trips a week to more than 130 destinations around the world by the end of June.

FILE PHOTO: Planes of German carrier Lufthansa are parked on a closed runway in Frankfurt
FILE PHOTO: Planes of German carrier Lufthansa are parked on a closed runway at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, March 23, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Bookmark

FRANKFURT: German flagship carrier Lufthansa on Thursday said it would be offering 1,800 round trips a week to more than 130 destinations around the world by the end of June.

The group, which includes Swiss International Air Lines and Austrian Airlines, had already announced last week that it would start flying more aircraft in June after the company grounded much of its vast fleet due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Tom Sims;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark