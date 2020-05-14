Lufthansa plans 1,800 round trips a week by the end of June

German flagship carrier Lufthansa on Thursday said it would be offering 1,800 round trips a week to more than 130 destinations around the world by the end of June.

The group, which includes Swiss International Air Lines and Austrian Airlines, had already announced last week that it would start flying more aircraft in June after the company grounded much of its vast fleet due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Tom Sims;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)