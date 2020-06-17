Lufthansa shareholder Thiele raised stake to 15per cent: FAZ

German investor Heinz Hermann Thiele has raised his stake in Lufthansa , which this month agreed to a state bailout, to more than 15per cent from 10per cent, he told newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.

"Yes, I have purchased shares on the market and from investors in the last days and weeks," Thiele was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Chris Reese)