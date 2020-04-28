Lufthansa still considering protection from creditors: company source

The idea of German flagship carrier Lufthansa using a type of protection from creditors is not yet off the table, a source at the airline said on Tuesday.

The source added that Lufthansa was still considering the insolvency protection procedure as an alternative if a rescue package limited the company's ability to compete too much.

Under consideration is a type of creditor protection scheme which requires that a company is not yet insolvent and in which a company's management can remain in place to execute the restructuring.

Lufthansa declined to comment.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Arno Schuetze)