Lufthansa takes 1.1-billion-euro impairment as it further shrinks fleet

Lufthansa said on Monday it was shrinking its fleet further as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, forcing it to take a 1.1 billion euro (US$1.3 billion) impairment on the value of its aircraft in the third quarter.

The Lufthansa logo is pictured at Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A decision to take further aircraft out of its fleet meant its personnel surplus was now more than the 22,000 full-time position it had previously annouced, it added.

Source: Reuters

