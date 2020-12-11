Lufthansa to lay off 1,000 pilots in second quarter if no wage deal reached: CEO

Lufthansa will have to lay off 1,000 pilots in the second quarter if it cannot seal a wage agreement with unions, Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told German magazine Wirtschaftswoche.

"In the absence of an agreement, it will probably be the first time in the history of our company that 500 captains and 500 first officers will have to leave us in the second quarter of 2021," Spohr was quoted as saying on Friday.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Caroline Copley)