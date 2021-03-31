Lululemon Athletica forecasts higher first-quarter revenue on sustained demand hopes

Lululemon Athletica Inc forecast first-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Tuesday, as it expects sustained demand for leggings and sports bras from consumers looking for comfortable home-exercise apparel.

REUTERS: Lululemon Athletica Inc forecast first-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Tuesday, as it expects sustained demand for leggings and sports bras from consumers looking for comfortable home-exercise apparel.

The COVID-19 health crisis has pushed more people to exercise at home, creating a surge in demand for apparel from Lululemon and other athletic wear makers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the company warned that a resurgences in COVID-19, including new variants, could cause additional store closures, lead to lower consumer demand and disrupt its supply chain.

Lululemon said it expects first-quarter revenue of US$1.10 billion to US$1.13 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of US$999.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net revenue rose 24per cent to US$1.73 billion in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' estimates of US$1.66 billion.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Advertisement