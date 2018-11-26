Luxury goods group Kering steps up digital strategy with new Apple deals

Business

Luxury goods group Kering steps up digital strategy with new Apple deals

French luxury goods group Kering announced new measures to step up its digital and e-commerce presence, which is among its fastest growing areas, including new partnerships with Apple Inc..

FILE PHOTO: Man watches in front of window display outside a Gucci store in Hong Kong
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at a window display outside a Gucci store, part of the Kering group, at Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district in Hong Kong January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Bookmark

PARIS: French luxury goods group Kering announced new measures to step up its digital and e-commerce presence, which is among its fastest growing areas, including new partnerships with Apple Inc..

Kering, whose brands include Gucci and Saint Laurent, said it was working on a suite of new apps in partnership with Apple to be used by staff at its stores, and would have more control over e-commerce activities run with Yoox Net A Porter.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark