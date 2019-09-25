Luxury group Kering launches bonds that can be changed for Puma shares

Business

Luxury group Kering launches bonds that can be changed for Puma shares

French luxury goods group Kering said it was launching an offer of bonds that could be exchanged for shares in Puma , in which Kering already holds a 15.7per cent equity stake, to the tune of 500 million euros (US$549.8 million).

FILE PHOTO: Customer visits store of Puma sportswear company at Tbilisi Mall in Tbilisi
FILE PHOTO: A customer visits a store of Puma sportswear company at Tbilisi Mall in Tbilisi, Georgia, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili/File Photo

Bookmark

PARIS: French luxury goods group Kering said it was launching an offer of bonds that could be exchanged for shares in Puma , in which Kering already holds a 15.7per cent equity stake, to the tune of 500 million euros (US$549.8 million).

Kering added in a statement on Wednesday that the initial exchange price would represent an exchange premium of 30per cent-35per cent over a reference share price for Puma.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark