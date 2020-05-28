Luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers scraps 2020 forecast on COVID-19 woes

U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc on Wednesday withdrew its full-year forecast and warned it would not provide such guidance for the foreseeable future due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's net income fell to US$75.7 million, or 59 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from US$129.3 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 9.8per cent to US$1.55 billion.

