LVMH reaches agreement to buy Tiffany for US$135 per share

French luxury goods group LVMH said on Monday it has reached a definitive agreement to buy U.S. jewelry chain Tiffany & Co for US$135 per share in an all-cash offer, in a US$16.2 billion deal.

FILE PHOTO: A Tiffany &amp; Co. logo is seen outside a store in Paris
FILE PHOTO: A Tiffany & Co. logo is seen outside a store in Paris, France, November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
The Louis Vuitton owner also said in a statement it expects to close the transaction in the middle of next year.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard)

Source: Reuters

