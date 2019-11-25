LVMH reaches agreement to buy Tiffany for US$135 per share

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PARIS: French luxury goods group LVMH said on Monday it has reached a definitive agreement to buy U.S. jewelry chain Tiffany & Co for US$135 per share in an all-cash offer, in a US$16.2 billion deal.

The Louis Vuitton owner also said in a statement it expects to close the transaction in the middle of next year.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard)