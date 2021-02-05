LVMH tells Tiffany employees to return to office in March

FILE PHOTO: A Tiffany &amp; Co store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City
FILE PHOTO: A Tiffany & Co store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo
REUTERS: A month after acquiring Tiffany & Co, French luxury goods giant LVMH told employees at the US jeweller to return to the office two days a week beginning Mar 1, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday (Feb 5).

LVMH, which closed the US$15.8 billion acquisition of Tiffany on Jan 7, had appointed the son of company founder Bernard Arnault in a new leadership team at the US jeweler.

Both LVMH and Tiffany did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Journal report, which cites people familiar with the situation, comes as COVID-19 cases in the United States have started to ease, but still remained much higher than pre-October levels.

Source: Reuters

