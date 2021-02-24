Lyft focuses on aged citizens with feature to book rides by call

Lyft Inc introduced a service on Wednesday that would let users request a ride by call, without needing the app, in a bid to make its ride-hailing service more convenient for senior citizens.

REUTERS: Lyft Inc introduced a service on Wednesday that would let users request a ride by call, without needing the app, in a bid to make its ride-hailing service more convenient for senior citizens.

Users can call a dedicated phone line and talk to agents to avail the service, with the price provided upfront. The new service is available in cities across Florida, Lyft said in a blog post.

The move comes at a time when demand for ride-hailing services Lyft and rival Uber Technologies Inc is slowly recovering from its pandemic lows.

Uber had launched a similar phone-booking service for customers in New York City and the Miami area that let them order restaurant meal deliveries over the phone, instead of through its app.

